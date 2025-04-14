18-year-old dead after losing control of car in Northbridge

An 18-year-old was killed early Monday morning after losing control of his car and crashing in Northbridge, Massachusetts, police there said in a news release.

Maverick Westcott, of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Quaker Street, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the one-car crash at around 4:15 a.m. The officers found the Honda Civic that Westcott was driving down an embankment heavily damaged. Westcott was trapped in the car, and had to be extricated. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Investigators believe that Westcott was heading southbound on Quaker Street, when he lost control of the car, leading it to flip over a guard rail and hit a tree.

An investigation is ongoing.