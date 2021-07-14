Local

Northeastern to Require COVID-19 Testing This Fall

By Mike Pescaro

Northeastern University will require everyone on campus this fall to be tested regularly for COVID-19, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

The school, which is requiring vaccination for students, announced Tuesday that testing would be mandatory.

"Starting on the week of September 6, faculty, staff, students, and vendor employees — both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated — will be required to test once a week if they are on campus one day a week or more," the university said in a statement. "This testing cadence applies on any Northeastern campus where COVID-19 testing is provided."

Additionally, all students moving onto campus in Boston must be tested the day they arrive or the following morning and are told they should receive a negative test before attending in-person classes.

The announcement comes as a handful of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people were reported in Provincetown.

Back in April, Northeastern became the first Massachusetts college to announce that it would require students to get vaccinated.

