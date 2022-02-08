Northeastern University Lifting Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Northeastern University announced Tuesday that it is lifting most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions as key metrics continue to trend downward in Massachusetts after the omicron surge.

Beginning immediately, the school said in-person events and gatherings can once again be hosted without review. University-sponsored travel can also resume, but those traveling will still be required to register with the school's safety and security committee.

Effective Wednesday, non-Northeastern guests will also be allowed back in residence halls as long as they are vaccinated, masked and comply with policies governing housing and student life.

Students, faculty and staff are still required to be fully vaccinated and boosted. Indoor masking will continue to be required, along with weekly surveillance testing on all campuses.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education James Peyser praised the school's decision in a statement.

“With Massachusetts’ status as a national leader in vaccination, it is time to navigate the careful transition into opening up our society while simultaneously employing public health mitigation strategies,” Peyser said. “Northeastern University’s announcements today represent important steps toward that goal.”

University officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and update university policies as COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to an endemic stage. University leaders are also evaluating possible changes to coronavirus testing that could take effect later in the spring semester.