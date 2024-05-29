Northeastern University to expand into NYC with planned merger

Northeastern University's next campus outside of Boston will be in New York City, according to a planned merger with a liberal arts college in the city announced Wednesday.

The merger with Marymount Manhattan College, in the city's Upper East Side, would create Northeastern University – New York City, Northeastern's 14th global university system campus, according to a news release.

"As always, our guiding principles for building the Global University System remain: Enhanced mobility for undergraduates; industry-aligned lifelong learning opportunities; and unparalleled opportunities for faculty to globalize their teaching and research. And because no other university has built a global system quite like Northeastern's, we are differentiating ourselves at a time of great uncertainty in higher education," Northeastern President Joseph Aoun said in a message to the community.

The merger has been approved by the governing boards of Northeastern and Marymount, but still requires the approval of state and federal regulatory agencies, according to both schools.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The chair of Marymoutn's Board of Trustees, Abby Fiorella, cited "the significant headwinds facing small liberal arts colleges" in explaining their decision to pursue the merger.

"The agreement provides an incredible opportunity for MMC students to benefit from the extensive resources and global learning network that defines Northeastern University, while preserving MMC's mission and signature programs," she said in a statement.

Northeastern pursued similar arrangements in expanding across the U.S. and over the Atlantic in recent years. It partnered with New College of the Humanities in London to create its campus there in 2019 and merged with Mills College in Oakland in 2022.