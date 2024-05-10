Northern lights visible in Boston area, across New England

The northern lights were visible across much of New England, including the Boston area, as a powerful geomagnetic storm hit.

The storm is categorized as a G5 — the highest on the scale — and is the most powerful since at least 2003. It brings the possibility of blackouts, but also allows the aurora borealis to be seen much farther south than usual.

Photos show the lights across Massachusetts, and at our sister station in NBC Connecticut.

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass.

Photos: Northern Lights visible in Connecticut