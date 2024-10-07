Northern Lights

Northern lights visible in many parts of New England Sunday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

After days of will they or won't they -- they will! The northern lights have been visible in many areas of New England Sunday evening, and at least faintly to the naked eye, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

There are reports on social media of the aurora borealis being seen in Gloucester, Massachusetts; Ellsworth and Cape Neddick, Maine; Montpelier, Vermont; and Barkhamstead, Connecticut.

Stunning photos posted to social media showed pink and red skies, with quick flashes of green, between 8 - 9 p.m.

Unfortunately clouds will move in quickly ahead of a line of showers with a couple embedded thunderstorms.

If you get any pictures before the clouds take over, though, you can share them with us at shareit@nbcboston.com!

The aurora were expected to make an appearance in the region this weekend. We had said on Friday that we'd have a chance to see them due to the stronger than expected geomagnetic storm but we had yet to see any reports of them until now.

Sydney Welch has the details on our 10-day forecast, as well as our chance to see the northern lights Saturday night in New England. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

