Northern lights visible in many parts of New England Sunday night

After days of will they or won't they -- they will! The northern lights have been visible in many areas of New England Sunday evening, and at least faintly to the naked eye, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

There are reports on social media of the aurora borealis being seen in Gloucester, Massachusetts; Ellsworth and Cape Neddick, Maine; Montpelier, Vermont; and Barkhamstead, Connecticut.

Stunning photos posted to social media showed pink and red skies, with quick flashes of green, between 8 - 9 p.m.

Unfortunately clouds will move in quickly ahead of a line of showers with a couple embedded thunderstorms.

The aurora were expected to make an appearance in the region this weekend. We had said on Friday that we'd have a chance to see them due to the stronger than expected geomagnetic storm but we had yet to see any reports of them until now.

