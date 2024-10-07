Northern lights visible in many parts of New England Sunday night

After days of will they or won't they -- they will! The northern lights have been visible in many areas of New England Sunday evening, and at least faintly to the naked eye, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.
There are reports on social media of the aurora borealis being seen in Gloucester, Massachusetts; Ellsworth and Cape Neddick, Maine; Montpelier, Vermont; and Barkhamstead, Connecticut.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Stunning photos posted to social media showed pink and red skies, with quick flashes of green, between 8 - 9 p.m.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Unfortunately clouds will move in quickly ahead of a line of showers with a couple embedded thunderstorms.
If you get any pictures before the clouds take over, though, you can share them with us at shareit@nbcboston.com!
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The aurora were expected to make an appearance in the region this weekend. We had said on Friday that we'd have a chance to see them due to the stronger than expected geomagnetic storm but we had yet to see any reports of them until now.