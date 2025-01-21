Massachusetts

Norton holds vigil for girl with autism found dead after going missing

The community has also been raising money for the Pinto family, so far raising more than $70,000 through one fundraising drive

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The parents of a 6-year-old girl with nonverbal autism found dead in a pond last week thanked their community of Norton, Massachusetts, for their support at a candlelight vigil.

It was an emotional evening, with warm embraces on a bitter cold night at St. Mary's Church, where the parents of Josie Pinto took to the stage to share profuse thanks for all those who helped try and find their daughter when she first went missing Friday afternoon

"All the police officers and firefighters who helped so diligently to try to find my baby, we want to say thank you," Josie's father said.

Scenes from the Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, vigil for a Norton, Massachusetts, girl with nonverbal autism who died days earlier in an icy pond.
NBC10 Boston
Scenes from the Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, vigil for a Norton, Massachusetts, girl with nonverbal autism who died days earlier in an icy pond.
Schools in Norton are now offering counseling to those who need it. The community has also been raising money for the family, so far raising more than $70,000 through one fundraising drive.

A 6-year-old girl with autism who was reported missing Friday was pronounced dead after being found in a river.

Ashley Hatsiopoulos, president of the Norton Parent Teacher Committee, described what happened to the Pintos as "unfathomable."

"It's a conversation that I hope to never relive with my children," she said, adding, "we're here in solidarity with the family and I can't express that enough. This is about them and what they need."

MassachusettsNorton
