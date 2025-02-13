Norwalk

Police in Connecticut arrest father of baby who they said died of malnutrition, neglect

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police said they have arrested a man in connection with the death of his baby daughter after determining that malnutrition and neglect contributed to her death.

The investigation started on June 11 when a man called 911 and said a 4-month-old baby was choking on formula and he had done CPR for several minutes.

The baby was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where she died, police said.

Norwalk detectives took over the investigation and worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Department of Children and Families, Children’s Connection Norwalk and the Yale New Haven Hospital DART Team (Detection, Assessment, Referral and Treatment).

Police said the investigation revealed that complications of medical and nutritional neglect with necrotizing appendicitis and chronic malnutrition contributed to her death, which was determined to be homicide.

Police obtained a warrant for 27-year-old Kyle Vigneault and took him into custody at his home on Thursday.

He was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, risk of injury to a child and cruelty to persons.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Police identified him as the baby's father.

His bond was set at $125,000 and he is due in court on Feb. 27.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
