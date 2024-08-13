The town shut his ice cream stand, but this boy still raised thousands for a good cause

In the days since his ice cream stand fundraiser was shut down, a boy has raised over $6,000 for his brother's hockey team, for Massachusetts kids with with physical and developmental disabilities, the team says.

Danny Doherty, a 12-year-old from Norwood, made some homemade ice cream and planned to sell it, donating half to the Boston Bear Cubs. But a complaint led to an official letter last week from the Norwood Health Department shutting down the stand — it turned out that the creamy take on a lemonade stand violated the state's food code.

"I didn't like it," Danny said. "I just wanted to raise money for my brother, and I couldn't do it anymore."

He and his mom donated the remaining ice cream, but their disappointment soon faded as the community rallied around him.

The unplanned publicity led to an overwhelming level of support, according to Bear Cubs coach John Quill, who said that the Canton-based team has received 156 donations totaling more than $6,000 as of late Monday night.

"I'm overwhelmed by the response. I've been driven to tears with some of the messages I've gotten," Quill said. "There's a lot of good people out there."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Norwood Health Department for comment.