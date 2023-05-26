Local

Incident Brings Police to Norwood Airport

By Asher Klein

First responders near a small plane at Norwood Memorial Airport on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Police were seen Friday at Norwood Memorial Airport, and officials confirmed an incident was under investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place. Norwood police said they were preparing a news release.

Other first responders were seen near a small plane at the airport.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

