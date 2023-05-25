Norwood Man Dies After Crash in Hyde Park Late Wednesday Night

A 54-year-old man from Norwood, Massachusetts, died following a crash late Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, according to state troopers.

First responders from a number of agencies responded to the crash on Truman Parkway just before midnight, and found a Volkswagen Beetle and Hyundai Sonata in the northbound travel lane. Investigators believe that the Beetle was driving south, when the driver lost control — sending the car rotating and crossing over the median strip and entering the other side of the road. Troopers said that's when it was hit by the oncoming Sonata.

The Norwood man who was later pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, was the driver and only person in the Beetle, troopers said.

The driver of the Sonata, who was the only person inside of that car, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers added.

Inside the Beetle, police said they noticed an odor of alcohol along with several beer cans. However, it has not been determined if the man was impaired at the time of the crash, which is still being investigated.

The scene cleared just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released by authorities.