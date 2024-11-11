missing person

MISSING PERSON: 21-year-old woman reported missing from Norwood

Aliyah Reardon-Hollins was last seen running toward Pendergast Circle near the Cadillac dealership on Sunday around 8 p.m., according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Recent photos of Aliyah Reardon-Hollins.
Norwood Police Department

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are trying to locate a missing 21-year-old.

Aliyah Reardon-Hollins was last seen running toward Pendergast Circle near the Cadillac dealership on Sunday around 8 p.m., according to police. She is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with blondish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing multicolored leggings, a black tank top and black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Anyone who thinks they've seen her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-440-5100

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

missing personNorwood
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us