Norwood pedestrian crash leaves woman dead

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Garfield Avenue.

The adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.