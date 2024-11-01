Norwood

Norwood pedestrian crash leaves woman dead

A driver is cooperating with police after fatally hitting a woman in Norwood, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Garfield Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

NorwoodMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us