‘Not Above the Law' Rally Planned at Mass. State House in Response to Trump Indictment

A rally has been planned for Friday on the steps of the Massachusetts State House in Beacon Hill in support of the indictment brought against former President Donald Trump.

The rally has been scheduled to happen at noontime, according to a media advisory, and people will be holding signs that say “Not Above the Law."

Boston University political history professor Tom Whalen joined NBC10 Boston on Friday morning to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"As Americans, we deserve leaders who follow the law, act honorably in our interests and govern in our name," the advisory for the rally said. "A Grand Jury of everyday Americans across race, background and party has indicted the former MAGA President for bribes and corruption, weighing the evidence and deciding he must stand trial."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The indictment is in connection with the investigation into the alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to prosecutors and defense attorneys.

For the first time in history, a former U.S. president has been charged with a crime.

The twice-impeached Trump is the first commander-in-chief in American history to be criminally indicted.

In a lengthy statement of his own in which he again denied the allegations, Trump echoed the claims his attorneys made, calling the case "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."