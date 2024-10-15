Massachusetts

‘Not one of our typical calls for service': Great white washes up on Cape Cod beach

Orleans police shared three photos of the shark on Facebook on Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

Editor's note: Some readers might find the images included in this story disturbing.

A large great white shark washed up on a Cape Cod beach this week. And the photos are wild.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Orleans police shared three photos of the shark on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the dead shark on the back of a flatbed truck.

"Not one of our typical calls for service," the department said. "Not is it one for our local duty tow, Nauset Recovery. But, as always, we answered the call."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Orleans police said the shark, which appeared quite large, was found washed up on the beach, and they called the local tow agency to help them haul it away.

"You really never know what kind of call you'll respond to on any given shift," they added. "At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn't have to wrestle an unruly Great White."

No details were released by police about exactly where the shark was found or its potential cause of death.

You can see close-ups of the photos from Orleans police below:

More shark stories

World news Oct 9

Michigan woman eaten by shark on vacation in Indonesia

Massachusetts Oct 2

Mass. beach to remain closed to swimming through October due to shark activity

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us