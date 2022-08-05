Not Your Average Joe's in Randolph Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the more unique locations of a local chain of family restaurants has shut down.

According to a source, Not Your Average Joe's in Randolph is no longer in business, with a check on the website for the company confirming this as the Mazzeo Drive outlet has been removed from the locations page. The Randolph location was considered to be the chain's test kitchen, as it offered new dishes to customers as specials.

Other locations of Not Your Average Joe's remain open in the Greater Boston area, including in Acton, Burlington, Methuen, Norwell, Peabody, Waltham, Watertown, and Westwood.

The address for the now-closed location of Not Your Average Joe's in Randolph was 14 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph, MA, 02368. The website for the chain is at https://www.notyouraveragejoes.com/