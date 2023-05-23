[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new cafe, butchery, and grocery store that focuses on being a community center of sorts has come to a Boston neighborhood that has been seeing its share of redevelopment of late.

Eater Boston is reporting that Nubian Markets is now open in Roxbury, moving into a space on Washington Street in Nubian Square. The website for the business indicates that owners Ismail Samad and Yusuf Yassin hope to connect to longtime residents of the neighborhood, saying that they "look forward to contributing to the efforts that have been long standing in Roxbury, to create a destination that is grounded in the flavors and culture of the people who have been here for generations."

Nubian Markets offers foods of the African diaspora, with its halal options featuring regional African fare; its cafe serves such items as lamb couscous, chickpea peanut stew, jerk chicken, injera and lentils, black-eyed pea fritters, peri peri chicken, harissa lamb, and more.

The address for Nubian Markets is 2565 Washington Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. Its website can be found at https://www.nubianmarkets.com/