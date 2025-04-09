New fine-dining restaurant planned for former No. 9 Park space in Beacon Hill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to downtown Boston, and it will be moving into the space where one of the best-known dining spots in the city had been until closing down at the end of last year.

According to a post by Patrick Maguire within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Nine is planning to open in Beacon Hill, taking over the former No. 9 Park space on Park Street Place. A series of job posts on the culinaryagents.com site indicate that Nine will be a French fine-dining restaurant with other European influences and that it is the first spot from Nine Restaurant Group which has been established by a group of local investors. No other information on the new restaurant has been given as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.

No. 9 Park was one of several restaurants from chef/restaurateur Barbara Lynch, with all of her dining spots now being closed, including The Butcher Shop, Stir, Drink, Menton, Sportello, and B&G Oysters in Boston along with The Rudder in Gloucester. (B&G Oysters continues to say that it is closed temporarily due to flood damage which occurred during the holidays.)

Barbara Lynch and seven Boston restaurants failed to pay about $1.7 million in taxes, according to a lawsuit from the city. But the COO of the Barbara Lynch Collective says they were "in shock," and scrambling to figure out next steps.

The address for Nine is 9 Park St Place, Boston, MA, 02108.

Barbara Lynch to Close Her Two Remaining Restaurants -- No. 9 Park in Boston's Beacon Hill and B&G Oysters in the South End

