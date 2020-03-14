Number of Coronavirus Cases Rises to 138 in Massachusetts

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 138, health officials announced Saturday, up 15 from Friday.

This marks the second consecutive day of a 15-person increase.

The announcement from the Department of Public Health came shortly after Governor Charlie Baker and the state's health commissioner announced the establishment of a new COVID-19 Response Command Center that will help coordinate the Commonwealth's lab testing and quarantining among other things.

As of Saturday, a total of 475 people have been tested for coronavirus by state labs, officials said, with 138 people testing positive for COVID-19 so far. Nineteen of those cases have subsequently been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The majority of the 138 cases remain related to an employee meeting held at a Boston hotel by the Cambridge biotech firm Biogen last month. Health officials say 104 of the 138 cases are tied to the Feb. 24-27 meeting held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which has since closed "in the interest of public health."

Five of the cases are travel-related, eight are associated with a cluster in western Massachusetts, and 21 of them remain under investigation, health officials say.

Of the state's 138 cases, 64 are women and 74 are men. Middlesex County residents account for nearly half, 65, of the 138 cases statewide. Norfolk County has 28 cases, while Suffolk County reports 27. There are nine cases in Berkshire County, and five cases in Essex County.

There are two cases in Worcester County, and one each in Barnstable and Bristol counties.

Braintree officials confirmed Saturday that one of their residents is one of the 19 confirmed cases in the state. The Braintree Health Department has been in constant contact with this person, who has been in isolation since receiving the positive test result. This person does not have any children enrolled in Braintree public schools, according to officials.

Officials in Worcester announced the city's first positive case of coronavirus on Saturday, saying it is related to the Biogen conference. Officials say this individual is being monitored by the DPH and remains in isolation. City officials are awaiting testing on five other people under investigation, all of whom are being closely monitored by the city health officials.

Cape Cod Healthcare confirmed the first Barnstable County case Saturday, saying a patient had been admitted to a Cape Cod Healthcare hospital with respiratory symptoms. Hospital officials say the patient will remain hospitalized until they are stable and can return home for the remainder of the recommended quarantine period of 14 days. All staff members who came into contact with the patient are currently being monitored, hospital officials say.

"Cape Cod Healthcare is taking every necessary precaution to keep our patients and community safe," said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. "We strongly encourage the community to continue to educate themselves...and practice an abundance of caution and common sense during this time to limit the spread of this illness. We are ready to support the needs of our community, but we will need everyone's help and support in this process."

Just 11 patients have been confirmed to be hospitalized so far, according to Saturday's figures, though 22 other cases are listed as being under investigation.

As of March 10, more than 1,000 people have been quarantined in Massachusetts, with at least 445 of them still being quarantined or monitored, according to health officials.

On Friday night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced public schools in the city would close for at least six weeks starting Tuesday, while Baker issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.