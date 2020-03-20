Number of Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Jumps to 413

There are now 413 total coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up 85 from Thursday.

The new number comes the same day the Department of Public Health announced the state's first death related to the novel coronavirus.

The man in his 80s from Suffolk County was in the hospital "and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19," health officials announced Friday.

The man hasn't been identified for privacy reasons.

Of the confirmed cases in the Bay State, the majority of them are in Middlesex County with 144 people affected, according to the latest numbers by the health department. Suffolk County has 86 cases while Norfolk County has 64.

With the Friday's numbers, someone now has the coronavirus in at 13 of the state's 14 counties.

Massachusetts is one of the states in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. In addition to the Massachusetts death, there have been six deaths in New England - four in Connecticut and two in Vermont.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that Massachusetts expects to see an "enormous increase" in its coronavirus testing capabilities in the next several days and weeks.

Over 2,000 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined due to coronavirus, health officials said earlier this week.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 215 people have died nationwide.