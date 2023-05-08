Local

Braintree

‘Numerous' Car Break-ins Reported by Braintree Residents Over the Weekend

Police are searching for two individuals spotted on surveillance footage

By Matt Fortin

Braintree Police Department

There were a number of reports of car break-ins during the early morning hours Sunday in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to police there.

The Braintree Police Department said on Monday that it took "numerous" reports of car break-ins in the area of King Hill Road and Rome Drive Sunday morning, an area about two miles south of the South Shore Plaza mall on Granite Street.

Authorities said they were worked to identify two suspects who were seen in surveillance footage, and asked the public to reach out if they know who they are.

