At Least 12 People Injured After Large Bus Rolls Over in Waltham

There is a massive response late Saturday night to a bus rollover in Waltham, Massachusetts, where numerous injuries have been reported, authorities said.

The Weston Fire Department confirmed there has been a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway is blocked off, where emergency vehicles lined the streets, including many ambulances.

The Weston fire chief told an NBC10 Boston crew on scene that at least a dozen people are injured. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The large bus was carrying an unknown number of passengers when it rolled multiple times, the fire chief added. Officials did not provide any details as to what caused the crash.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged bus next to a flag pole in a residential area, with debris littering the roadway and multiple first responders and firefighters from Waltham, Weston and Newton working. The bus came to a rest right near the sign for the Watermill Center, a six-story office building on South Street.

Several passengers were also seen being wheeled away on stretchers, and crowds of people had gathered just outside the yellow police tape that was blocking off the active scene.

"I was inside and I heard a big crash and bang, and at first I wasn't alarmed because there's big trucks that go over a lot but then I heard glass breaking and so I came out and I saw all the trucks... people on the side of the road that were obviously very hurt," said Meghan Jacobs, who just moved into the house across the street two weeks ago.

"There was lots of blood and people were obviously very hurt," she added. "It's very shocking, very shocking...it wasn't expected obviously. It's horrible, and I'm just praying for everybody."

Jacobs said it looked like a bunch of college kids were on the bus. Brandeis University is located in Waltham.

"It's pretty horrifying, I feel terrible," she added.

Officials have not said who was on the bus or where it was headed. The bus appeared to belong to Joseph's Transportation, out of Medford, Mass. No other information was immediately available Saturday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.