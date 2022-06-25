Numerous Rallies Scheduled Across Mass. Following Roe v. Wade Decision

Several communities in Massachusetts have planned rallies for Saturday in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Access to abortion in Massachusetts remains legal for up to and in some cases beyond 24 weeks, but with many states having enacted total fans following the ruling at the federal level, protestors are letting their voices be heard.

"Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is now illegal in half the country," the Boston Socialist Alternative said in a statement on Friday. "The right wing is on the offensive and only a mass movement from below has the power to halt this all-out attack on women and LGBTQ people. We need to protest, walk out, occupy and strike to send the message to the courts, the right wing, and both major parties that we won’t tolerate these attacks any longer!"

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed an executive order in the aftermath of the ruling that will protect access to reproductive health care services in the Bay State.

"We're going to do everything we can here in Massachusetts," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, "but the forces that brought us this day are continuing to gather, are continuing to exercise their muscle. They will not rest until they ban abortion across this nation. This is the fight we are in."

The following rallies have been confirmed for Saturday: