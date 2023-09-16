Nurses at Dana-Farber's Merrimack Valley location plan one-day strike

Registered nurses at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley are planning a one-day strike for September 27 as an attempt to negotiate a contract.

Nurses plan to picket in front of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during regular clinic hours. The strike is prepared to last for 24 hours, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley opened in 2020. Registered nurses voted to unionize in June and July of 2022. This is the first time they have negotiated a contract with this Dana-Farber location separate from the larger facility. The union says competitive pay and securing other benefits are key pain points.

“Dana-Farber executives have left us with no other choice but to schedule a one-day strike to ensure nurses are properly valued and patients continue to have excellent cancer care available in Merrimack Valley,” said Kate Mitchell, a family nurse practitioner at the Merrimack Valley location.“Our number one goal is to provide patients with the advanced cancer and blood disorder treatments they need. Dana-Farber has the resources to make sure nurses are empowered to provide that essential care and should settle a fair contract.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Dana-Farber for comment and is awaiting a response.

This strike follows a 33-1 vote on August 2 where nurses at the Merrimack Valley location voted in favor of a potential strike. Nurses were required by labor law to give Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at least 10 days’ notice before the strike.

An informational picket was held on June 2 and was attended by nurses, community members, union supporters, and elected officials. Massachusetts state Sen.Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, and Massachusetts state Rep. Ryan Hamilton, D-Methuen were among those who came out.

“As you know, these healthcare professionals are on the front lines of caring for patients and liaising with families,” Rep. Hamilton wrote in a letter to Dr. Laurie Glimcher, president, and CEO of Dana-Farber. “But a lack of basic employment protections, the denial of equal retirement and benefits options, and a substantial gap in pay between nurses based in Boston and nurses based in Merrimack Valley are threatening the good work of these community members.”

Sentiments shared by nurses were exacerbated once Dana-Farber executives announced Thursday that its affiliation with Brigham and Women’s Hospital will be shifting to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to construct a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital. Nurses claim this plan will cost millions of dollars while the institution refuses to make investments in the existing nurse workforce in Merrimack Valley.

There is a negotiation session scheduled for September 19. It is expected that additional negotiation sessions will be held before the strike date.