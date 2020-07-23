Nursing Home Employee Arrested For Allegedly Using Resident's Credit Card

A nursing assistant a care facility in Brookline, Massachusetts is under arrest after allegedly using a credit card that belonged to a nursing home resident.

Police said they received a call from an administrator at CareOne Brookline about unauthorized charges to a resident’s credit card that were reported by a family member.

Following a month-long investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Katia Boutin, of Quincy, a certified nursing assistant at the facility. Boutin was arrested Wednesday while she was at work.

Boutin is facing multiple charges including larceny and 24 counts of credit card fraud, which police say account for each time that she allegedly used the stolen credit card.

"At this time we would like to thank the staff at CareOne for their assistance and full cooperation with these investigations, made slightly more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Brookline Police said in a written statement.

Police said it is likely Boutin could face additional charges once they complete similar investigations at CareOne.