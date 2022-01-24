Local

Nursing Student Rushes to Aid Man Shot in Revere

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on Thorton Street.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man injured in a daytime shooting in Revere Monday was aided by a nursing student who was attending class at home and heard his calls for help.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Thorton Street.

Kezia Pereria was attending a virtual class when she and her father heard the commotion outside.

"I heard a gunshot and I heard a patient screaming and yelling for help and in pain," she said.

"The first thing I did was grab some towels and ran outside, put a jacket on, put some sneakers on - I was in my PJs in class - and went and helped."

Pereria said she stepped aside as soon as police and paramedics arrived so she wasn't sure how the man was doing.

"I left him OK, so I hope he's still OK," she said.

Police have not released details on the victim's condition yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

