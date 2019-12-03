A New York man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

State police said Chun Hoi Kwok, 42, of Staten Island, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord on Route 91 south around 5:10 p.m. when he veered off the left side of the roadway and crashed in the median.

He was taken by ambulance to Bay State Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The left and center travel lanes were closed for about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. No further information was immediately available.