O'Brien's Pub in Allston for Sale, Plans to Move to Another Space

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk]

A popular spot for live music is on the selling block, though it looks like it will move to another location at some point.



According to an article from Vanyaland, O'Brien's Pub in Allston is up for sale, with a real estate listing on loop.net showing that the Harvard Avenue building in which it resides (which is part of a five-parcel lot) is being sold. Vanyaland mentions that the bar and the property will actually be sold as two separate entities, and that O'Brien's could remain open for two to three years in its current home at which point the new property owner would start working on the space.



O'Brien's general manager Tim Philbin tells Vanyaland that owner Frank Strenk--who also owned the now-closed music club Great Scott--is planning to retire and that the new owners of the pub would open O'Briens in a new space, though it is not known who the new owners might be, nor is it known where it might reopen.



The address for O'Brien's Pub is 3 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for the bar can be found at https://www.obrienspubboston.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]