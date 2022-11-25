Local

BOSTON

Oddball Six-Foot “Lobsta Mickey” Statue Returns to Boston

By Associated Press

A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston.

The 700-pound statue — dubbed “Lobsta Mickey” — was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market where it entertained tourists and shoppers before slipping out of sight and into city lore.

It was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney.

Creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, Deon Point, became fixated on tracking down the 6-foot-tall creation before finally discovering a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay.

