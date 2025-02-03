Odor in lab of Taunton school sends 7 students to hospital

Seven students at a technical high school in Taunton, Massachusetts, were hospitalized Monday due to a pungent odor.

NBC affiliate WJAR reports that authorities received a report about the odor at the lab at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School around 1:45 p.m.

There were 16 students in the lab at the time, and some reported feeling dizzy, officials told WJAR. Seven were taken to an area hospital, and their conditions are not known.

A hazardous materials team was called to the school, authorities said.

The cause of the odor is under investigation.

The technical high school serves students from Berkley, Bridgewater, Dighton, Freetown, Middleboro, Raynham, Rehoboth and Taunton.