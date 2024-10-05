Off-duty nurse helps child not breathing in car in Jamaica Plain, police say

An off-duty nurse came to the rescue of a child who was not breathing while in a vehicle on the Arborway in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police confirm they responded to the scene, along with Boston police and EMS Friday night.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to state police, the off-duty nurse acted as a Good Samaritan and helped stabilize the unresponsive child, who was then safely taken to Boston Children's Hospital for care.

Aerial footage of the scene showed several police cruisers, ambulances and a fire truck. At least one road appeared to be temporarily closed, with a line of cars showing the backed up traffic.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Other information wasn't immediately available, including an update on the child's condition, or what caused them to stop breathing.