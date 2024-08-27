Off-duty police officer accused of urinating on woman at Kenny Chesney concert

An off-duty police officer was arrested after he allegedly urinated on a woman at the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this weekend.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that Foxborough police responded to the concert sandpit around 9:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had urinated on a woman’s shoes.

The woman told police that she felt a warm liquid hitting her leg and she turned around to find Shane Lynch standing behind her.

Lynch, the man accused in this incident, is a police officer in Cranston, Rhode Island, and was off duty during the concert, police told WJAR.

According to the police report, the woman said that Lynch had his shorts zipper down and she saw him urinating on her boots, WJAR reports. She alerted security to what had happened, and Lynch appeared to be heavily intoxicated when they approached him.

Lynch is facing charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property, WJAR reports. It's not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney who could answer to these charges on his behalf.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Foxborough police for more information. We do not have a comment from Lynch at this time.