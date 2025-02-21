Police investigating after ‘offensive' graffiti is found in Norwich, Conn.

Norwich police said they are investigating after offensive graffiti was found in locations on the city's westside on Friday.

Police said officers are working to gather evidence, identify whomever is responsible and take all necessary legal action to prosecute the individuals involved.

“This type of vandalism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community,” Norwich police said in a statement. “We want to assure the public that the Norwich Police Department is diligently investigating this matter.”

Anyone who has information is urged to come forward and call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.