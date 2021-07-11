Local

cruiser crash

Officer Hospitalized After Crash Involving BPD Cruiser

The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries

By Abby Vervaeke

A Boston Police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash involving a Boston Police cruiser in Roxbury.

Police say the other driver, Louis Wallace, 33, was traveling outbound on Columbus Avenue and the officer was traveling inbound at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m., according to police.

Police say they found the officer laying on the ground next to the damaged cruiser when they arrived to the scene.

The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say Wallace was slurring his words while talking to officers. Wallace was later arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

