Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Haverhill

The Essex District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The district attorney's office said a male was shot in the area of 23 Thorndike St. and taken to Lawrence General Hospital. He is in the process of being transported to a Boston hospital.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

No further information was immediately available.