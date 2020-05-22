Local

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Haverhill

There is no word on the condition of the male who was shot

By Marc Fortier

The Essex District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The district attorney's office said a male was shot in the area of 23 Thorndike St. and taken to Lawrence General Hospital. He is in the process of being transported to a Boston hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

