Officer on Leave After Video Shows Him Kneeling on Brockton High School Student

A police officer in Brockton, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave after a video posted on social media showed him kneeling on a high school student during an arrest.

The video was recorded outside during lunch break Wednesday at Brockton High School.

Brockton Public Schools said the officer detained the student for allegedly attacking another student.

Some of the other students who witnessed the arrest are heard in the video yelling at the officer as he kneels on the student.

Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas sent out a phone message to parents Wednesday night that said, in part:

"The video depicts the moment the student is being handcuffed, and the way the student is being restrained during the arrest has been cause for great concern," Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas said in a phone message to parents Wednesday night. "The video was painful to watch -- particularly given its historical context."

"Brockton Police are conducting an inquiry into the arrest of a student outside of the high school this afternoon," the department said in a statement. "The inquiry is to determine whether the officer followed proper rules and procedures. The student was charged with assault and battery and released to his parents."

The department declined an on-camera interview with NBC10 Boston.

The officer, who remains unnamed, was placed on administrative leave while under investigation.