Officer Shoots and Kills Man in Brockton, Police Say

A man is dead after being shot by police Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a domestic violence situation on Overlook Avenue. Darren Duarte, a spokesperson from the Brockton Police Department, said a male suspect who was carrying a weapon was shot.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the man, who had been carrying a knife, had died.

No further information was immediately available.

The DA's Office is investigating.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911