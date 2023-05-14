Local

Oxford

Officer Shoots Man Who Advanced on Him with a Sword: Police

Oxford Police say the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is injured after being shot by a police officer in Oxford, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area 407 Main Street, according to police. 

Authorities say the man advanced on the officer with a swordwhen police shot him.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

