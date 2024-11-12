Officer trapped in truck on Boston road blocked by over 100 vehicles, police say

Three people were arrested after an incident Sunday night in which a Massachusetts Department of Youth Services corrections officer was trapped in his truck on a road blocked by more than 100 other vehicles, Boston police said Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Canterbury Street, a narrow roadway where Jamaica Plain, Roslindale and Mattapan meet. The street cuts through a wooded area and is home to a cemetery and a DYS facility.

Boston police responded to an "officer in trouble" call. The DYS corrections officer reported being blocked by multiple vehicles while leaving work, becoming trapped in his own vehicle as people jumped on it and banged his windows.

"Upon arrival, officers observed that Canterbury Street was blocked off with over one hundred vehicles," Boston police wrote in a press release Monday.

When they found the trapped officer, who was not injured, Boston police say the crowd began to disperse, with an unspecified number of people running toward other vehicles.

Officers approached one vehicle, which did not have a front license plate. After twice asking the driver to identify himself, he "shifted the vehicle into reverse, then quickly drove away, almost striking officers," according to police.

Because of the traffic, officers went after the car on foot and told the driver to get out of the vehicle. Police say he refused and reached for a bag, leading the officers to draw their guns.

An unspecified number of occupants got out of the car and were put in handcuffs, police said, adding that officers found a gun in the car, as well as three different license plates and key fobs.

Two people in another vehicle, determined to be stolen, gave false names, according to police. Officers searched that vehicle and found another gun and two stolen license plates, according to authorities.

Police arrested 21-year-old Geraldo Colon of Framingham, 19-year-old Alan Ridenour of Marlborough and 19-year-old Mario Florian of Ashland.

Colon is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property, unlicensed operation and violation to conceal a license plate number. Ridenour and Florian face various firearms charges. Police added that they recovered about $6,680 from Florian.

All three men are expected to be arraigned at an unspecified date at West Roxbury District Court. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.