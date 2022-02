Two horses in Wenham, Massachusetts are now home thanks to a pair of the town's police officers.

The horses -- named Willy and Dusty -- were spotted near Grapevine Road and Dodges Row on Saturday.

"Officers, with the help of the horses owners, were able to secure the escape artists and safely escort them home," The Wenham Police Department posted on Facebook.

"While a mounted unit would be exciting, it is thus far not within our budget," the department stated.