Officers in deadly Manchester, NH, police shooting identified

The four police officers who fired their guns in the deadly shooting of an armed man in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month have been identified.

The shooting early on the morning of May 26 left Alex Naone dead outside a home on Mammoth Road. Police had been called to the scene for a report of a person with a gun and found him outside, though it remains unclear what immediately sparked the shooting.

The four officers who opened fire in the incident after arriving to the home about 3:25 a.m. were identified Monday as Jeffrey Belleza, Patrick Ruddell, Robert Bifsha and Stephen Choate. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office also said Officer Michael Auger fired a less-than-lethal round as well.

What took place in the deadly shooting remains under investigation, authorities said. When the investigation is completed, a report on whether the officers were justified in using deadly force can be released.

The AG's office said officers were confronted by an armed man. Multiple officers are now on administrative leave while officials investigate.

Naone, a 26-year-old from Hooksett, was found to have died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, prosecutors have said, and no one else was hurt in the incident. The police officers had body-worn cameras when the shooting took place.