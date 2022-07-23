Officials Announce Controlled Power Outage in Allston Overnight Sunday

Officials for Eversource announced a controlled power outage due to repairs which need to be made in Allston, something which will leave more than 800 residents without power -- and air conditioning -- overnight Sunday.

The outage, which will not impact hospitals, according to officials, is due to "urgent repairs to maintain the safety and reliability of the electric system throughout the remainder of the extreme heat and to reduce the chance for more substantial outages in the area," Eversource said in a statement.

The city will open a cooling center from midnight to 8 a.m., when the outage is expected to occur, at the Veronica Smith Senior Center at 20 Chestnut Hill Ave. in Brighton, officials said.

"These repairs need to happen as soon as possible with the forecasted peak of the heat wave yet to come," Eversource said in a statement.