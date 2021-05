A gas leak has forced the evacuation of about a dozen homes in Marshfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross is on the scene near 344 Plain St. in Marshfield, according to the town's fire marshal.

Traffic in the areas of Plain, Main and Furnace streets near Route 139 will be shutdown for several hours as workers attempt to shut off the gas.

Fire update: Gas leak is still burning, there has been no injuries and MFD is working to stop the spread to surrounding houses. Expect Plain St ( RT 139) to be shutdown for several hours from Furnace st to Main st. Hundreds of houses in area will be without gas for several hours pic.twitter.com/eYWkLAFaUu — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.