Officials investigating crash between SUV and Commuter Rail train in Kingston

Officials are investigating a crash between an SUV and an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Summer Street, and video from the scene showed the front of the SUV sustained major front end damage.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt of what led up to the crash.
More Massachusetts news
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.