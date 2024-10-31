Massachusetts

Officials investigating crash between SUV and Commuter Rail train in Kingston

It's unclear if anyone was injured

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials are investigating a crash between an SUV and an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Summer Street, and video from the scene showed the front of the SUV sustained major front end damage.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt of what led up to the crash.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

New Boston archbishop being installed Thursday

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Brush fires still burning across Massachusetts

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

15-year-old student charged in stabbing at Fitchburg school. Here's what we know

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us