Officials release name of officer who shot and killed man in Northwood, NH

The officer who shot and killed a man at a residence in Northwood, New Hampshire, earlier this month has been publicly identified, as an investigation continues into whether or not the use of deadly force was justified.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office disclosed the information Thursday, saying Northwood Police Officer Nicholas Kane is the one who discharged his firearm during the shooting incident on Oct. 1 that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Malcolm Burns.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officials had previously said the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident at a home along Route 4 but his name had been withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The identity of the man killed has not been released by authorities. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police were called to the scene that day for a report of domestic violence involving Burns and his father. Once inside the First New Hampshire Turnpike home, the officer -- since identified as Kane -- was involved in a physical altercation with Burns, officials previously said, which led to Kane fatally shooting Burns.

Burns, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, an autopsy determined.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and officials said it is anticipated that the report regarding the incident and whether Kane's use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.