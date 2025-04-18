We're inching closer to the start of Marathon Monday, which means the excitement is high.

Safety officials are also on high alert to make sure everyone has a safe race day.

Boston police barricades are already up -- all part of a comprehensive safety plan that we will learn more about later in the day when we hear from federal, state and local officials.

But if this year's Boston Marathon is anything like those in the past, roughly half a million people are expected to watch. That means parking will be a hassle -- there will be several road closures, and of course the amount of foot traffic will be apparent.

We know officers will be visible, and medical professionals will be ready to help anyone in need. But spectators have to do their part as well.

The following items won't be allowed on the course:

Backpacks

Suitcases

Coolers

Weapons

Fireworks

Costumes or inflatable items

Bicycles, scooters and strollers

Drones

About 30,000 runners are expected to participate in Monday's 129th Boston Marathon.