Boston Marathon

Officials to discuss safety preps for 129th Boston Marathon: Watch live at 9

About 30,000 runners and roughly half a million spectators are expected on Monday

By Munashe Kwangwari

We're inching closer to the start of Marathon Monday, which means the excitement is high.

Safety officials are also on high alert to make sure everyone has a safe race day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Boston police barricades are already up -- all part of a comprehensive safety plan that we will learn more about later in the day when we hear from federal, state and local officials.

But if this year's Boston Marathon is anything like those in the past, roughly half a million people are expected to watch. That means parking will be a hassle -- there will be several road closures, and of course the amount of foot traffic will be apparent.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

We know officers will be visible, and medical professionals will be ready to help anyone in need. But spectators have to do their part as well.

The following items won't be allowed on the course:

  • Backpacks
  • Suitcases
  • Coolers
  • Weapons
  • Fireworks
  • Costumes or inflatable items
  • Bicycles, scooters and strollers
  • Drones

About 30,000 runners are expected to participate in Monday's 129th Boston Marathon.

More Boston Marathon stories

Boston 5 hours ago

Boston Marathon road closures: What to know about where not to go

Boston Marathon Apr 14

Here's a list of notable runners in the 2025 Boston Marathon

Boston Apr 15

One Boston Day honors the lives lost, survivors and heroes of 2013 attack

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us