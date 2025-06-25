Rhode Island

Officials urge caution after 2 apparent drownings in RI

Deaths at Lincoln Woods State Park and in Smithfield have prompted warnings from Rhode Island officials.

Two apparent drownings Tuesday in Rhode Island are prompting officials to warn swimmers to be careful in the water, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The first incident happened at Lincoln Woods State Park. The station reported that first responders searched for a missing swimmer, identified as 21-year-old Victor Deleon Mendez of Providence, after receiving a call around 6 p.m. His body was found about two hours later.

Then around 9:15 p.m., police in Smithfield responded to Georgiaville Pond, where another swimmer had been reported missing, according to WJAR. His body was pulled from the water that night.

The victim in the second case was identified only as a 31-year-old Providence man.

People who live near Georgiaville Pond told WJAR many have drowned there, as people often try to swim to an island about 300 feet from the shore.

Firefighters said long swims like that can be especially dangerous on hot days.

