Officials Urge COVID-19 Booster Shots Amid Rising Cases, Promising Israeli Study

A new study out of Israel shows that three shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provides a significant amount of protection against the new omicron variant of the virus.

With COVID-19 infections on the rise here locally, experts and officials are pushing everyone eligible to get boosted.

On Sunday at the Chelsea Senior Center, about 250 people attended a walk-in clinic which has been open since the summer, many of whom were there to receiver their booster amid concerns about holiday gatherings and the omicron variant. One young girl, Ashley Ramos, and her dad, Felix, made it part of their outing together to get vaccinated.

"It was like a pinch, I was so dramatic, I was literally biting my shoulder for it to not happen, and when it happened, I was like 'oh, that doesn't hurt,'" Ashley Ramos said after receiving her first dose.

Chelsea is among many communities in Massachusetts which has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. Doctors, including Dr. Michael Misalek of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, are urging everyone who is eligible to get the shot.

"It's setting up a perfect storm here in that many people may have declining antibodies, there's a new variant on the scene, the weather is turning colder, people are moving indoors, and it's the holiday season," Dr. Misialek said.

Dr. Misialek believes new variants will continue to emerge as long as there continues to be pockets of unvaccinated people.

As for Felix Ramos, he’ll be up for a vaccine booster next month. For now, he’s glad his daughter can enjoy the holidays with less worry.

"That made me feel like she's going to be safe," Felix Ramos said.