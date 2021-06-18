Officials Warn of Rip Current Danger After Teens' Rescue in Salisbury

Two teenagers had to be rescued from a rip current in Salisbury, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, prompting officials to issue a warning.

The girls became tired treading water at least 100 yards out at Salisbury Beach around 1 p.m., according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Five lifeguards assisted in rescuing the teens, and they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Friday's incident comes one day after a Good Samaritan rescued someone from a rip tide when there were no lifeguards on duty.

The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) issued an advisory Friday warning the public of dangerous rip currents at Salisbury Beach.

According to the release, DCR lifeguards are on duty at the beach on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Saturday, June 19, lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The department urges all visitors to coastal beaches to swim cautiously, within their skills limits, and to try using the buddy system whenever possible.

Children should not swim alone, the DCR said in its advisory.

Anyone caught in a rip current is advised to swim across the current -- parallel to the beach -- and not against the current.

Fire officials are also advising everyone to be extra careful and not go in the water past their knees.

Signs are posted warning everyone about the strong rip currents.