Vineyard Wind

Offshore Wind Project Near Martha's Vineyard Approved By Feds

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters

File photo of an offshore wind farm.
Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)


An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government.

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The $2 billion project was approved Tuesday. It is a critical piece of the Biden administration's plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S.

